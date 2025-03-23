I woke up in disbelief days after starting a fundraiser to help me stay in Edinburgh

Maythe Han moved to Edinburgh from Toronto seven years ago – but after a series of unfortunate events the 32-year-old found herself without a place to call home or secure employment and is now unsure if she can stay in the capital. But after sharing her story online, ‘strangers from around the world’ have rallied together to support the multi-talented Canadian native and her beloved dog Frank.

I woke up in disbelief and just kind of lay there to wait for the other shoe to drop. I just thought that cannot have actually happened - but it did, and it was incredible to see.

I had started a gofundme page days earlier to help me find temporary housing and cover essential living expenses while I continued to look for a job after I was laid off quite suddenly and unexpectedly.

The first few donations that came in were from people I knew mostly, my friends kind of got it started for me and then it just kind of took its own course. But then complete strangers from all over the world just donated what they could.

Maythe Han moved to Edinburgh in 2018 but after a series of unfortunate events, found herself without a place to call home or secure employment | Submitted

It was a huge weight off my shoulders in terms of immediate funds that I needed to start moving, have a roof over my head and be able to feed myself and to feed my dog - all I could do was cry and laugh at same time.

I moved here in 2018 to do my PhD and that ended in 2022, and since then I've been trying to find ways to stay here. When you’re here on a student visa, the amount of hours you can work is limited, so I worked part time as a teacher but I would also take on project management jobs and I also worked also as like an editor. I took on as many jobs as I could.

But the clock is ticking to find a new job because my visa expires in November and on top of that it's stressful not knowing where I'm going to be living. I'm trying to get that sorted out as soon as possible but the biggest hurdle really is just the whims of the Edinburgh rental market. It's so, so competitive. And because I have a dog, a lot of landlords see that as a negative.

The multi-talented academic also sells illustrations on her website, Good Boy Illustration, with some prints featuring her beloved dog Frank | submitted

I felt quite vulnerable sharing my story. I know there’s a lot of good people out there but I have also heard about people sharing their stories and that being met with quite a negative and judgemental reaction, like you know, ‘you need to stop complaining and just pull yourself up by the bootstrap’ or ‘you're throwing yourself a pity party’ – things like that.

No one needs to hear that when they have opened up to share something that, to be honest, is not a fun thing to talk about right? Like how my life is going quite poorly despite my efforts.

So it was difficult but I felt like if I didn't talk to someone about this and if I didn't try, I'm just going to explode. I think it's been building up in me for the last little while, like looking for a job and having to go through ghosting and rejection – it takes a toll on you, and I thought what have I got to lose.

The gofundme page was a way to reach out for help and perhaps learn about other job opportunities or make introductions. I also have my own website which I have been building up over the last few years where I sell illustrations. I sell prints and mugs primarily right now, but I'm also hoping to release some other products really soon, like printed sweatshirts and tote bags.

I've always loved art and music and anything creative really. For a while I considered my art as a hobby rather than something that I can make work for me, so it's strange to take something that kept me going in terms of my mental health to something that is keeping me going financially - I never thought I would see the day. It would be an absolute dream come true if I can really make a living with my art.