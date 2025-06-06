I’m cycling 186 miles for charity after my mum was diagnosed with Parkinson’s

An Edinburgh man has set off on a gruelling 186-mile journey to raise money for Parkinson’s UK after his mum was diagnosed with the disease last year.

Nico Ogilvie-Hayes began his charity cycle on Friday, June 6, and is cycling across 10 islands in the Outer Hebrides to raise awareness about the life-changing disease. The local tree surgeon was inspired to take on the mammoth challenge after seeing the great care provided to his mum by the charity, Parkinson’s UK.

Speaking to the Evening News, Nico said: “When my mum was diagnosed with Parkinson's a year ago, it was a difficult time for our family – and especially for my mum who had to get used to living with the disease.

“There are a lot of unknowns because it affects people differently. Parkinson's can become a lot worse immediately after being diagnosed for some, but less so for others. But the Parkinson’s UK team assigned to my mum and neurologists at the hospital have given us peace of mind, answered every question we had and have just been amazing, so I really wanted to give something back.”

Edinburgh tree surgeon, Nico Ogilvie-Hayes, hopes to raise as much money as possible on his 186-mile charity ride. You can support Nico by visiting his Just Giving page | Submitted

Starting at Vatersay, the 35-year-old will need to cross six causeways before finishing his journey at the Butt of Lewis Lighthouse around eight days later. The Edinburgh man will travel solo across the islands, travelling with his tent, cooker and necessary gear during his inspirational challenge.

In the months leading up to his challenge, Nico has cycled vast distances after work, travelling between 25 and 35 miles in preparation for his charity cycle. He said: “I’ve cycled in some charity rides in the past, but I’d still consider myself a novice. I did the Great Glen Way last year which is 66 miles over three days, but this is obviously a bit different and I’ll probably be on the road for eight or nine days.

“I’m a tree surgeon which is a very physical job, and it’s been hard to cycle long distances after work at times, but I’ve managed to get a few trial runs in to get back in the swing of things - but it's definitely going to be a challenge.”

Parkinson’s disease affects around 13,000 in Scotland and a total of 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Nico set off on his cycle across the outer Hebridean Islands on Friday, June 6 | Submitted

Nico said: “I’m supporting Parkinson’s UK because they campaign for better healthcare, fund research and improve people’s lives. Unfortunately there’s a lack of understanding surrounding Parkinson’s and its symptoms and people who aren’t aware of this can get the wrong idea.

“For example one of the symptoms of Parkinson's is what they call a mask face, where someone has a blank expression and is unable to smile or make an expression to acknowledge what another person is saying. This could be easily misunderstood by someone who didn’t know much about the disease. Other symptoms can include fatigue or a change in movement or posture.”

Bruce Port, community fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are massively grateful to Nico for taking on such an incredible challenge to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK. We’re here to make every day better, for everybody living with Parkinson’s. We campaign for better health and care, fund research into groundbreaking new treatments, and run life-changing support services.

“We couldn’t do any of this without inspiring fundraisers like Nico who support our mission to be there for every Parkinson’s journey.”

Nico added: “Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, so I think taking any kind of action to spread awareness about this condition allows for people to have a greater understanding of the effects of Parkinson's and how they can help people and get involved.”

To support Nico you can visit his Just Giving page and for more about Parkinson’s you can visit the Parkinson’s UK website.