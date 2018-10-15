Image appeal after serious assault in Portobello

Police in Edinburgh have released an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with a serious assault in Portobello.

The incident took place in Mountcastle Crescent at 6am on Sunday 27 August 2017, when a man was the victim of an assault.

Detectives believe the man pictured is of interest to the ongoing investigation and would ask anyone who recognises him to come forward.

He is described as having olive-coloured skin, in his mid 30s, of average build, with short dark hair and a foreign accent.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Riot powers on standby for Bonfire Night | Tributes to man found dead on beach | Traffic and travel

He was wearing a grey polo shirt and light-coloured combat trousers, and driving a grey or silver coloured-car with tinted windows.

Police are eager to speak with the man pictured.

Detective Constable Neill Watt of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “This has understandably been extremely distressing for the victim and we continue to follow various lines of enquiry as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The man pictured is believed to have information of significance to our investigation, and we would urge anyone who recognises him to come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1340 of 27th August 2017, or contact Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital