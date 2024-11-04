Important charity hub adds impressive trio of new trustees

Diverse new appointments bring essential experience to Norton Park

Three new appointments have strengthened a renowned Scottish charity hub which provides affordable accommodation for more than 20 voluntary sector groups.

Norton Park is a Victorian school building which is home to a diverse range of third sector groups, providing professional office space below market rates. That allows multiple charities, nonprofits and good causes to deliver their vital work, while putting money back into their core missions.

Now Norton Park in Edinburgh– which is itself a proud registered charity and first opened its doors in 1998 – has welcomed three new members to its board of trustees, with each bringing important skills to help develop its offering.

Gillian Ogilvie, Stacey Webster, and Anita Aggarwal join Norton Park at a critical time, as many charities face difficulties recruiting Trustees, who work on a voluntary basis but are vital for charities to operate and to meet legal obligations.

Neil Stevenson, Chairman of the Trustees at Norton Park, said: “We know how fortunate we are to have attracted such talent at time when other charities are struggling to find Trustees.

“Gillian, Stacey, and Anita bring a powerful mix of expertise and deep commitment to Norton Park’s values. Their diverse backgrounds enhance our Board’s ability to support our leadership in delivering our mission and vision.”

Gillian Ogilvie is a Chartered Structural and Civil Engineer and Managing Director of Edinburgh-based engineering firm Will Rudd. She has contributed to prominent Edinburgh projects, including the Kings Theatre refurbishment and the Edinburgh Future Institute at Quartermile. Her expertise in property stewardship is major asset for Norton Park as it works to sustainably manage its Victorian property for the benefit of future generations.

New Norton Park Trustees Stacey Webster and Gillian Ogilvie

She said: “Norton Park’s work to support charities and social enterprises aligns with my commitment to preserving and adapting historic buildings to benefit our community. I’m honoured to contribute to a space that plays such an essential role in enabling the impact of Edinburgh’s voluntary sector.”

Stacey Webster, with a 30-year background in social work and a former trustee of the Edinburgh Carers Council, brings a wealth of experience in service delivery and fund management. Currently with an LGBT charity in Leith, her deep ties to the community and understanding of nonprofit dynamics will be invaluable to Norton Park.

She said: “I have long admired Norton Park’s approach to supporting the third sector, so It’s a privilege to join a team dedicated to creating positive spaces for charities to thrive, during these challenging times.”

Anita Aggarwal, a development worker with a strong background in community health and grassroots organisations, rounds out the trio. With experience at Community Food and Health Scotland and Carnegie UK, Anita is respected for her facilitation skills and her work in fostering community networks.

Anita added: “The opportunity to support Norton Park in building partnerships and supporting the voluntary sector’s wellbeing is truly inspiring. I look forward to helping Norton Park expand its role as a community hub that uplifts and connects.”

The appointments bring Norton Park’s Board to nine-strong following the appointment last year of another three Trustees including architect and sustainability specialist Richard Atkins – who was the project architect on the 1990s transformation of the rundown school into a cherished community asset.

He joined in late 2023 alongside charity fundraising expert George Fyvie, who was a pupil at the school in the 1980s and communications expert Scott Douglas, whose successful public relations firm, Holyrood PR, is also based in Leith.

All of the recent appointments mark an important period for Norton Park, following the appointment of new CEO Keith Robertson in August 2022 and new Chair of the Board Neil Stevenson in February 2023. They are now driving an ambitious period of development, to become more than just affordable landlords.

As a result it now has a clear drive to provide affordable, collaborative workspaces for community and voluntary organisations, enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness for greater social impact.