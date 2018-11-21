In full: EH6 Festival set times revealed

Have your say

THE 2018 EH6 Craft Beer, Food and Music Festival kicks off on Friday, bringing more than 70 bands and singers to three venues in Leith over the weekend.

The main event kicks off at 5.30pm on Friday at Leith Theatre, Ferry Road, when Brown Bear gets proceedings underway ahead of sets from The Bright Skies (6.30pm), Miracle Glass Company (7.30pm), Kyle Falconer (8.30pm) and The Coral (10pm)

In the adjoining Thomas Morton Hall you’ll find Billy Mitchell (5.15pm), Adullboy (6pm), Carrie Mac (7pm), Rituals (8pm) and The Banter Thiefs (9.30pm).

The third venue taking part is The Biscuit Factory, Anderson Place, who begin their programme of music at 6.15pm with Nick Shane, followed by Th13ves (7.15pm), The Rah’s (8.15pm) , Nigel Clark (9pm), and Chrim Helme headlining at 11.30pm.

The Biscuit Factory will also have a second acoustic stage each day.

On Saturday Leith Theatre’s programme finds Jonny Ward opening at 1.45pm followed by Root System (2.45pm), Luke La Volpe (3.45pm), Shambolics (4.45pm), Vida (5.45pm), Bascalton (6.45pm), Twisted Wheel (7.45pm) and The Snuts (8.45pm). Jake Bigg headlines at 10pm.

The Thomas Morton hall schedule is Run Into The Night (1.45pm), Supa and the Kryptonites (2.45pm), Cheep Teeth (3.45pm), Ruvellas (5.45pm), Amy Lou (6.45pm), Sauce (7.45pm) and Patersani (8.45pm).

Over at the Biscuit Factory catch 100 Fables at 2pm, The Ronains (3pm), Sunstinger (4pm), Beta Waves (5pm), The Shows (7pm), Black Cat Bone (8pm), Dogtooth (9pm), Logans Close (11.15pm) and Black Diamond Express (12.15am).

On Sunday, Leith Theatre welcomes Connor Fyfe (1.30pm), Carly Connor (4.30pm), Aaron Wright (5.15pm), Billy Mitchell (6.15pm), Billy Bibby (7.15pm), Dylan John Thomas (8.15pm) and Gerry Cinnamon (9.30pm).

Meanwhile at the Biscuit Factory Banshee start the day at 3.45pm, with Skellums at 5pm, Wolves (6.15pm), Carly Connor at 7.30pm and Lucia at 8.45pm.

For day tickets (£38.75) or weekend tickets (£44.25) and full details of all the other acts performing at EH6 this weekend, go to www.eh6music.com

