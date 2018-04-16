In Pictures: Comic Con lands in Edinburgh

Between them their heros have saved the world countless times, but this time it was the fans’ turn to steal the show.

Thousands descended for the fifth year of the Edinburgh Comic Con, once again bringing together the top names from the world of comic books and science fiction.

An impressive array of costumes from Hulk and Chewbacca to Superman and Batman made the event a marvellous spectacle. Among the guests this year were the co-creator of Marvel’s Deadpool and Stefan Kapicic who not only portrayed the character of Colossus in the hit movie, but is also reprises his role in the upcoming sequel.

Others included Rob Morgan from Stranger Things and Joshua Herdman, who is renowned for playing Gregory Goyle in the Harry Potter films.

Familiar attractions were back again at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre including prop displays, large vehicles, Lego exhibition, wrestling displays and much more.

New to this year were the hugely popular free workshops hosted by industry professionals and publishers on subject matters such as character design and publishing your own comic books.

Organiser James Lundy, 42, said: “In all honesty, organising a convention takes more work than I can possibly put into words.

“They are a constantly evolving animal with a life of their own, taking you to some of the highest highs before dropping you back down to Earth with a thud.

“Sometimes you have to work on guests for a number of years before they attend, as even though they are agreeable, schedules can clash – you just have to keep spinning those plates until the planets align.”