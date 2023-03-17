Industrial accident: Man, 39, dies at West Lothian business park
Emergency services called to natural stone suppliers
A 39-year-old man has died as the result of an industrial accident at a business park in West Lothian.
Emergency services were called to Tradstocks Westwood Ltd, a natural stone supplier, at Five Sisters Business Park, West Calder, shortly after 9am on Friday, March 17. Reports said that a piece of machinery had to be removed by “specialist resources” from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS). Police confirmed that a 39-year-old man had died at the scene.
Tradstocks Westwood Ltd issued a statement expressing their shock and offering sympathy to the man’s family, friends and colleagues.
The company said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of a valued team member while at work on Friday, March 17. Our immediate thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this time. While the emergency services and HSE carry out necessary investigations into how and why this tragic accident occurred, as a mark of respect, and while everyone comes to terms with this tragedy, our Westwood site will remain closed until further notice. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Friday, March 17, 2023, we received a report of an industrial accident at Five Sisters Business Park, West Calder. Emergencies services attended but a 39-year-old man died at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware. The Health and Safety Executive have been made aware and enquiries are ongoing.”