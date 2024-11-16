Innis & Gunn secures three-year deal as Official Beer Partner for Edinburgh festive celebrations
Innis & Gunn has secured a three-year deal to become the Official Beer Partner for the Edinburgh Christmas market and Hogmanay events. The brewer will celebrate the partnership by offering a new “Winter Warmer” for the occasion - a Scottish alternative to mulled wine made with Innis & Gunn Original Beer, Monkey Shoulder whisky, spices, and orange zest.
Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn’s founder and master brewer, said: “This is one of Scotland’s biggest cultural events, so it’s important that revellers can enjoy a Scottish beer!
“It’s a huge honour for us to again be named Official Beer Partner of what have become such key events in Edinburgh’s calendar, welcoming a wide range of visitors both local and from much further afield.
“We’re really becoming a key part of showcasing not just Edinburgh, but Scotland and Scottish made beer, on the world stage.”
Innis & Gunn was founded in the city 21 years ago and has been a long-term partner with cultural events across the city including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, the Royal Highland Show and Celtic Connections.
The WinterWarmer offering is also a nod to the beer’s origins.
Dougal, who founded the firm after realising he could mature beer in whisky casks, added: “Everyone has the chance to really get into the festive spirit by enjoying a glass of our Winter Warmer. This is the Scottish alternative to mulled wine. It’s delicious, warming, and sure to put you in the mood for the festivities.
“This is a delicious time-honoured tonic that has been around for much longer than its modern mulled drink equivalents that rely on wine – and it tastes much better too. We’ve combined the best of Scotland – top quality beer and whisky – to create this phenomenal new winter mulled drink.”
Edinburgh’s Christmas will run from Friday 15 November 2024 to Saturday 4 Jan 2025.
A spokesman for Unique Assembly, the company behind Edinburgh Christmas, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Innis & Gunn to celebrate Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay for the next three years.
“Innis & Gunn are an internationally renowned brewery based right here in Edinburgh and we can’t think of a better way to get into the festive spirit than by enjoying a Winter Warmer across Edinburgh's Christmas sites this year."
