New Edinburgh street food and entertainment venue Stockbridge Social opens this week
Operated by Innis & Gunn, Stockbridge Social will open on Friday, August 1 at Raeburn Place at the former Neighbourgood Market site. Open every day from 11am, the free to enter venue will offer a range of street food, drinks and live music.
Food vendors include steak frites specialists Flame to Fork, cult pizza outfit Wanderers Kneaded and Cromars who were previously crowned East Scotland’s best fish and chips. Drinks on offer include Innis & Gunn’s award-winning beer, Edinburgh Gin and Lost Orchards.
Returning as an official beer partner of the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Innis & Gunn have also launched a summer-long takeover of The Mound, which will run daily from August 1 to 24 and offer a full programme of live music, street food and locally brewed drinks including Skipinnish who play at the venue on August 22.
Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: “We’re incredibly proud to play a big part in the fabric of Scotland’s capital – from the Highland Show to the Fringe to the Christmas market – and the fact we have this incredible opportunity to take over the market in Stockbridge is unbelievably exciting. It’s a very proud moment for us!
“With the Fringe returning and Oasis coming to town, Edinburgh is electric and we’re cock-a-hoop to be part of it all.”
