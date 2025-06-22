The mum of two was guest of honour at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy Edinburgh on Sunday, June 22. She joined her partner Jason McFarlane and their daughters Zoe, six, and Abbie, one, sounding the starter horn to send 1,500 people on a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course in The Meadows.

A total of £160,000 was raised- vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer- to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. Every year around 34,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland.

Nikki, now 31, picked up a well earned medal after completing Pretty Muddy with Claire Wight, a close friend from their school days together at Tynecastle High School. Nikki said: “I am incredibly grateful to be here to raise my two girls.

“It’s hard to put in to words exactly how it feels to be healthy and surrounded by love. This summer will mark three years of me being in remission from cancer. I will forever be thankful to my family for their unwavering support and to the NHS for getting me better.

“I’m proud to be able to help others. I want to support research for people going through cancer right now and to help find better treatments for my daughters’ generation.”

Nikki recalls vividly the uncertainty she felt on January 13 2022 when doctors at the Western General Hospital told her she had Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

She had first contacted her GP in December the year before after a lump had appeared near her collar bone and she had suffered symptoms including night sweats. She had an x-ray after blood tests indicated there may be an issue and only hours after the x-ray the GP called her.

Nikki said: “I thought the x-ray results would take around 10 days to come so when my GP called me back the same day I knew the news wouldn’t be good.

“They’d found a tumour on my neck and my chest. I had a biopsy on Christmas eve 2021. My daughter was only three at the time and going through Christmas waiting for those final January results was hard.”

Nikki lost her long, dark hair to the side effects of treatment. She had six months of chemotherapy in total including two stays in hospital. But on August 18, 2022, Nikki completed her final session. It took time to build back strength.

Just months later, Nikki was overjoyed to discover she was pregnant again. Her younger daughter Abbie was born on December 26, 2023. Nikki said: “I feel so lucky.

“After treatment for cancer, I didn’t even know if I’d be able to have another child but here we are blessed with our Boxing Day baby.”

Diane Graham, a volunteer from the Cancer Research UK Edinburgh superstore at Corstorphine also completed Pretty Muddy. She took part along with Cancer Research UK superstore manager Steven Storrier who celebrated his 52nd birthday over the weekend.

Steven said: “I can think of no better way to celebrate my birthday. Almost every day in the superstore people share with us their reasons for supporting Cancer Research UK. I am in awe of our customers who do so much to support the charity. Pretty Muddy is a chance for me to give a little bit back.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Now organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. And they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Pretty Muddy Edinburgh.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“It was a fantastic day at Pretty Muddy Edinburgh, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Race for Life events take place across the country and are open to all ages and abilities. It includes events everywhere from Aberdeen to Ayr, Falkirk to Fife, Edinburgh, Dundee, Stirling and Inverness To enter, visit raceforlife.org

