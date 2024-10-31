Edinburgh Napier University

A resilient Edinburgh Napier University student has celebrated her graduation this week after recovering from colon cancer.

Sophia McIntosh, who studied for a Doctor of Business Administration from her home in Kingston, Jamaica, joined fellow students from the university’s Business School at a ceremony at on Wednesday, October 30.

Sophie, who worked as a university lecturer during her studies, was forced to take time out from her course after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Travelling from the Caribbean with her mum, the inspirational student said she is ‘full of joy’ after completing her doctorate and thanked university staff who supported her along the way.

Sophie McIntosh said she is ‘full of joy’ after completing her doctorate at Edinburgh Napier University | Edinburgh Napier University

Sophia said: “I am just so full of joy, not just for me but for all of my family members and friends who have supported me. I am happy that I went on this journey, I am liberated and more confident. The doctorate is the icing on the cake, but the journey has transformed me.”

She added: “I still have my thesis on leadership sitting on my table at home and sometimes I just open it to have a look! I'm so proud of myself – I never knew I had it in me to read and learn so much.”

Having felt unwell for some time, it was through a chance meeting with a doctor at church that Sophia was referred for health checks and discovered her cancer diagnosis. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy in the autumn of 2019, followed by more treatment the following year. Sophia is now receiving checks every six months.

She said: “When I was told the news, I just went numb. I was told we would have to move quickly and have surgery. All the horror stories about chemotherapy happened to me. I had complications from my surgery, and my parents came down from another part of Jamaica to look after me.

“I had two major surgeries, and we lost my adopted brother around the same time. But despite these traumatic events, I resumed my studies after the year.”

After completing her degree, Sophia paid tribute to Edinburgh Napier University staff members past and present who supported her, including Dr Ciarán McFadden-Young, Dr Janice McMillan, Professor Gerri Matthews-Smith and Professor Alison McCleery, who sadly passed away last year.

She said: “It was difficult going back to the doctorate, but my research supervisors helped me settle. They were patient with me and not judgemental. They were respectful and they gave me space.”

Sophia added: “I can’t find the words to thank them – they held my hand. I never felt alone, I never felt unsafe. I had them all behind me.”