Itemising the Emperor’s new clothes - Ranaa Mirza-Ahmed

Shabaz Ali

Do you ever feel like you’re living in a modern retelling of The Emperor’s New Clothes?

If so, Shabaz Ali is the boy who cried, “the king is naked!”

Ali appears at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe as part of his debut comedy tour, Shabaz Ali: I Am Rich, You Are Poor.

The self-appointed “King of Povvos” (slang for “the poor”) first came to prominence during lockdown, posting observational TikTok videos from his bedroom, often under his duvet or in a onesie. He quickly gained a following for satirising influencers’ out-of-touch displays of wealth, such as designer ice cubes, expensive white sofas with toddlers, and £500 “distressed” jumpers masquerading as grunge.

A secondary school chemistry teacher from Blackburn, Ali balances teaching with social media fame, giving his comedy a refreshingly grounded perspective.

It’s ironic that Ali mocks the excesses of influencer life when he himself is now an influencer — with two million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million on Instagram, plus brand collaborations, a book, a podcast, and a live tour. The difference is that Ali doesn’t promote luxury lifestyles or aspirational consumerism; instead, he uses humour to question tone-deaf displays of wealth and bizarre celebrity behaviour at a time when many are facing financial hardship.

His Fringe set revisits the material he’s best known for but also nods to his heritage, exploring the dynamics of growing up in a Pakistani household, with particular scorn reserved for parental discipline and paternal aunts. This clearly struck a chord with many in the audience, judging by the laughter.

Ali keeps the show interactive with audience participation — but don’t worry if you’re in the front row; his banter remains cheekily affectionate rather than mocking.

In conclusion, Shabaz Ali is likeable, relatable, and refreshingly unpretentious. His show is highly entertaining and a must-see for anyone who enjoys light-hearted satire and social commentary.

Shabaz Ali: I’m Rich, You Are Poor is on at Assembly George Square Studios, Studio Two at 8.10pm, until Aug 23. Age 16+