Itemising the Emperor’s new clothes - Ranaa Mirza-Ahmed
If so, Shabaz Ali is the boy who cried, “the king is naked!”
Ali appears at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe as part of his debut comedy tour, Shabaz Ali: I Am Rich, You Are Poor.
The self-appointed “King of Povvos” (slang for “the poor”) first came to prominence during lockdown, posting observational TikTok videos from his bedroom, often under his duvet or in a onesie. He quickly gained a following for satirising influencers’ out-of-touch displays of wealth, such as designer ice cubes, expensive white sofas with toddlers, and £500 “distressed” jumpers masquerading as grunge.
A secondary school chemistry teacher from Blackburn, Ali balances teaching with social media fame, giving his comedy a refreshingly grounded perspective.
It’s ironic that Ali mocks the excesses of influencer life when he himself is now an influencer — with two million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million on Instagram, plus brand collaborations, a book, a podcast, and a live tour. The difference is that Ali doesn’t promote luxury lifestyles or aspirational consumerism; instead, he uses humour to question tone-deaf displays of wealth and bizarre celebrity behaviour at a time when many are facing financial hardship.
His Fringe set revisits the material he’s best known for but also nods to his heritage, exploring the dynamics of growing up in a Pakistani household, with particular scorn reserved for parental discipline and paternal aunts. This clearly struck a chord with many in the audience, judging by the laughter.
Ali keeps the show interactive with audience participation — but don’t worry if you’re in the front row; his banter remains cheekily affectionate rather than mocking.
In conclusion, Shabaz Ali is likeable, relatable, and refreshingly unpretentious. His show is highly entertaining and a must-see for anyone who enjoys light-hearted satire and social commentary.
Shabaz Ali: I’m Rich, You Are Poor is on at Assembly George Square Studios, Studio Two at 8.10pm, until Aug 23. Age 16+