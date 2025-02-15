It’s time to back your community council - Ken Robertson

Elected ward councillors work hard to shape our fast-growing city. City Council managers work hard to steer Edinburgh through the many challenges and strains that city growth and expansion bring.

But that is only part of the picture. Every neighbourhood feels the impact of change, good and bad. In response, every community has an embedded right to report what it sees, say how it feels about all of this, on the record.

You do that through your Community Council, a voluntary citizens’ group. That is your calling card to ward councillors in City Chambers, your right-of-way hotline to City Council HQ.

You have to push, though. Ward councillors want to hear from you. They are where they are because of you. They promise you a lot. But politics and other interests often get in the way.

City council managers want to hear from you. After all, they manage this city on your behalf. But they want to get the job done, and the way they see it isn’t always the way your neighbourhood would view it. Their priorities are not always your community’s priorities.

You have to push. Your Community Council is the hotline. If you don’t speak up, you aren’t heard. If you aren’t heard, your aren’t listened to. If you aren’t listened to, your community voice is reduced to just another tick in a box.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Community Councils are there to represent your ‘place’, your ‘space, your day-to-day amenity and your well-being as city residents.

They have done that recently, for example, on roadway design (Merchiston), alternative cycleways (Leith Links), waste collection and bin clearance (New Town and Broughton), student housing proliferation (Leith Central) and bus service expansion (Cramond and Barnton).

They don’t always get their way. But at least they speak up, and there is much to speak up about. You live and work here. You have a community voice, by right. Don’t sit to the side and stay silent.

This month, you can stand for appointment to your local Community Council as an elected member or on behalf of your local interest or amenity group. It’s not a walk in the park. It’s an undertaking that asks for some time and commitment. However, this is ‘local democracy’ in action. Get it back on the road. You use it, or you lose it.”