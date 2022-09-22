Ant & Dec have made their fans’ day following the announcement of a brand new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The duo announced that the series would be extra special as it will be filmed in South Africa and hitting screens in 2023.

They announced the news on their Twitter account: “South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

The announcement set the internet a buzz with happy fans excited for the upcoming season.

Fans of the show took to twitter to express their excitement with one used writing: “Woohoo!!! This sounds fabulous”

Another wrote: “More content with the two of you? Yes please!!”

The show is usually filmed in Australia, and has been the chosen location for the past 20 years.

Fans of the original location need not worry as a new series of the show at their usual spot is expected to be released later this year.

Which celebrities will be on I’m A Celeb 2023?

The series will feature previous campmates from the past 20 years.