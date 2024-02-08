Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ITV is looking for Edinburgh parents and children to participate in the second season of hit TV show My Mum Your Dad.

Hosted by Davina McCall, the show sees a group of single parents nominated by grown up kids as they head to a luxury country retreat for a chance to find love later in life. As they get to know each other better in a romantic retreat for two-weeks, their children watch their every interaction from the nearby surveillance Bunker. The TV channel is now on the hunt for ‘dynamic parent and kid duos’ in Edinburgh with auditions to take place in the coming months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV are looking for Edinburgh participants for series two of My Mum Your Dad. Casting for the show is now open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s director of reality and acquisitions, said: "The positive reaction to series one was unprecedented in my experience. From widower Roger finding new love, to the grown-up kids cringing in the Bunker as their parents dusted down their dating moves, this was a fresh and welcome take on TV matchmaking. I’m so pleased to be able to once again open the retreat to more single parents in 2024.”