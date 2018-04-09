James Martin adds Scottish date to live tour

James Martin has added a Scottish date to his live tour to meet with demand.

The final show will now be at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on the 26th October following a call for a Scottish tour date from fans.

Tickets for the Scottish date will go on general sale on Wed 11th April at 9am.

The show will be part of his On the Road Again tour which sees James building on his 2016 tour, bringing the experiences of his hit TV shows ‘French Adventure’, ‘American Adventure’ and ‘Saturday Morning with James Martin’ to a public stage.

Audiences can expect an entertaining, fast-moving immersive show, jam-packed with James’ signature cooking demonstrations and full of exciting twists, big surprises and some very special additions.

Martin will also be joined by special guests and much much more.

James commented ; “I can’t wait to get back on the road for this tour. Last time around I was absolutely blown away by the reception. It was really thrilling to be able interact more directly with an audience, which is something I can’t do on TV. Lots has happened since the last tour, I’ve been on a culinary journey of a lifetime with my French and American Adventure TV shows and my Saturday morning show.

“I hope to integrate these fabulous food experiences in to a tasty live show! I’ll be pulling together my favourite recipes and mixing in plenty of surprises and special guests in what I hope is going to be feast of a performance!”

The tour reflects James’s love of hearty food as well as some of his other passions…the great outdoors, and, of course, fast cars. There will also be a regional guest chef who will add an exciting dynamic to each show.

James will welcome guests into his on-stage kitchen, including some of his celebrity friends and members of the audience.

James commented. “It’s very important for me that we put on a show and a performance. It’s not just going to be me standing at an oven baking some bread! I had such great feedback from the first tour that I am determined to put all my energy into this one to make it even better.”