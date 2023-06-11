A local man is in hospital, after being found seriously injured on a street in East Lothian.

Police were alerted to the discovery of a man with serious injuries on James Street in Musselburgh, in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, June 10. Emergency services attended and the man was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance. Officers have confirmed that the man is still in hospital. An eye-witness reported seeing a large pool of blood on the street, which police cordoned off after the incident.

Detectives opened enquiries into the incident, but have now determined that “there are no suspicious circumstances”. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man found with serious injuries on James Street in Musselburgh shortly after 12.55am on Saturday, 10 June. The man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance for treatment, where he remains. Enquiries have been carried out and there are no suspicious circumstances around how he sustained his injuries.”