Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died.

Jamie’s parents made the announcement on Wednesday 21 September on Facebook .

The announcement said: “It is with much sadness that we share this message from Jamie Roy’s family. Jamie passed away yesterday.

“Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that.”

We are all absolutely heartbroken.”

The musician had just announced the release of new music that he described as “the biggest track of my life.”

Who was Jamie Roy?

Jamie was best known as a popular DJ on the Ibiza club circuit, playing sets at Steve Lawler’s Warriors party and Nic Fanciulli’s Dance Or Die residency, among many others.

As a producer, Roy released on labels like Skream’s Of Unsound Mind, Under No Illusion and Patrick Topping’s Trick, which put out “Organ Belta,” Roy’s biggest track, in 2021.

He also played at clubs and festivals across the UK, including Circus in Liverpool, BPM Costa Rica and Albania’s Unum Festival.

Speaking to Resident Advisor , Unum director Grego O’Halloran said he “took a risk booking Jamie because he wasn’t really right for the festival and his music wasn’t really right either.”

“But Jamie emerged as one of the most in-demand artists around and gave the festival a total transformation in regards to what we were about and who we appealed to.

“He delivered his insatiable “Organ Belta” anthem to the masses and created absolute afterhours party chaos as a result.”

He added: “[Jamie was] a DJ who was prepared to endure many Ibiza seasons in the process of achieving his well-deserved acclaim.

“Eternally popular with a shrewd production outlook, it’s so tragic that such a talented artist has had their development halted so abruptly. We miss you already Jamie.”

Who has paid tribute to the late-producer and DJ?

Ever since Jamie’s death was made public, tributes from fellow DJs and fans have flooded in.

Camelphat wrote on Twitter: “RIP JAMIE ROY, One of the good guys in this crazy industry. Thoughts are with your family & friends. Will miss you.”

Patrick Topping posted a photo of him with Jamie, captioning it “Gutted to hear of the passing of Jamie Roy, such a sound lad.”

Defected Records also tweeted: “R.I.P. Jamie Roy. We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie this morning.

“A great producer, DJ, and friend to so many within our industry. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Shine bright, Jamie.”