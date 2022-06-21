The incident, which was reported to the emergency services around 5.10pm on Tuesday (June 21), led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man.

It occured at Jock's Lodge, the junction of London Road and Willowbrae Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a crash, involving a number of vehicles and a pedestrian, on Jock’s Lodge in Edinburgh which was reported around 5.10pm on Tuesday, 21 June, 2022.

