Jock’s Lodge incident: Woman rushed to hospital and teenager arrested following crash at busy Edinburgh junction

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital, and a teenager arrested, after crash involving a number of vehicles at a busy junction in Edinburgh.

By Gary Flockhart
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 8:59 pm

The incident, which was reported to the emergency services around 5.10pm on Tuesday (June 21), led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man.

It occured at Jock's Lodge, the junction of London Road and Willowbrae Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a crash, involving a number of vehicles and a pedestrian, on Jock’s Lodge in Edinburgh which was reported around 5.10pm on Tuesday, 21 June, 2022.

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

