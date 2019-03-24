John Leslie ‘renting out plush Morningside cottage for £350 a night’

John Leslie has been renting out his Morningside flat for up to £350 a night, it has been reported.

The Edinburgh-born entertainer, 54, has previously said he couldn’t face a return to television.

Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie's arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff Court over an alleged sexual assault. The ex-Wheel of Fortune host denies the accusation and has been going under his real name of John Stott. 18 June 2018.

Now, according to a Sunday newspaper, he has been making cash as a landlord to a high-end property in the EH10 area of the city.

A source told the Scottish Sun on Sunday: “At his peak he was paid huge sums of money to be a television presenter. Now he is developing new business interests.”

Photos of the property show pictures of Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe and fashion designer Tom Ford. But one negative review of the flat claimed there was “no privacy and no doors on the bedrooms.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.