First Minster John Swinney has been accused of turning his back on Edinburgh’s small hotels, guest houses and camp sites in a row over the Capital’s new tourist tax.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber claimed smaller operators faced chaos thanks to “shambolic” preparations for the Visitor Levy.

And she raised the issue at First Ministers Questions on Thursday, asking Mr Swinney to intervene and halt the implementation of the levy, which as of this week accommodation providers in Edinburgh must now apply to all bookings for after July 24 next year.

Sue Webber accused Mr Swinney of turning his back on small accommodation providers | Scottish Parliament

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will pay a 5 per cent levy per night on the cost of overnight accommodation, up to a maximum of five nights.

But Ms Webber said final guidance for businesses was only published last week and accommodation providers were reporting that they had inadequate time to alter their booking systems, with many having to input the charge manually for every booking.

Citing the example of the of Linwater caravan park in Ratho, Ms Webber asked the First Minister what support the Scottish Government could offer such businesses during the transition period before full implementation next July?

She said: “I believe that it is unreasonable to expect those businesses to request the redesign of global booking systems and processes in just a few working days, especially when they have been seeking clarity from the council since July.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Webber quoted Linwater caravan park owner Katie Guinan saying that many small operators now faced the choice of applying the 5 per cent levy incorrectly to all nights or inputting it manually for every booking.

Ms Guinan added: “This is creating significant risks of error, bank refund fees, and an extra administrative burden that small businesses can ill afford.”

But Mr Swinney said the issues Ms Webber raised were matters for Edinburgh council.

He said: “Parliament legislated for the visitor levy scheme on the basis that it would be designed, taken forward and administered at a local level by individual local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important that we respect the local autonomy of local authorities. I am often encouraged by the Conservatives to respect the local autonomy of local authorities and, in this case, I intend to do so.”

Afterwards, Ms Webber said: “John Swinney can be as sarcastic and dismissive to me if he wants, but I was asking on behalf of the many hard-working accommodation providers who are key to Edinburgh’s visitor economy and his replay was an insult to them.

“This is tax was driven by the SNP at the behest of Edinburgh’s then SNP-led administration, and despite a year to prepare, inadequate advice was only produced by the government's tourist agency at the last minute and the SNP government must own the consequences.

“The tourist tax is threatening to cause chaos for hundreds of small business owners in Edinburgh, and John Swinney can't just turn his back on them and think that just saying, ‘It's nothing to do with me, guv’ is good enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Webber said she had also written to council leader Jane Meagher, asking for an extension. “Hospitality businesses across Edinburgh need more time to implement these changes properly and I look forward to her response,” she said.