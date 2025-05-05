Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

First Minister John Swinney will today pledge to accelerate action to help businesses invest, create jobs and grow the economy as he opens the new city-centre offices of brewing giants Heineken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has relocated its Scottish office and company headquarters away from its previous base at South Gyle Broadway Park to smaller premises at 6 St Andrew Square.

Heineken is the UK’s biggest brewer and employs over 500 people in Scotland, the majority of whom are based in Edinburgh.

John Swinney will open the new Heineken offices at 6 St Andrew Square | Google / Getty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swinney’s visit to the new offices comes the day before he presents the 2025/26 Programme for Government in the Scottish Parliament.

He said:“Heineken has made a significant investment in Scotland, underlining our world-class reputation as a great place to invest and do business.

“There are also global challenges which are causing real anxiety for businesses in Scotland that require an immediate response. That is why I have brought forward my Programme for Government, which will accelerate action to create jobs, drive investment and grow Scotland’s economy.

“Growing our economy is central to improving people’s living standards, investing in public services, eradicating child poverty and tackling the climate emergency.

“The Programme for Government that I publish tomorrow will set out action to support businesses during turbulent times and help make Scotland a more prosperous country.”