John Swinney opens Heineken's new Edinburgh offices as he prepares to unveil Programme for Government
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The company has relocated its Scottish office and company headquarters away from its previous base at South Gyle Broadway Park to smaller premises at 6 St Andrew Square.
Heineken is the UK’s biggest brewer and employs over 500 people in Scotland, the majority of whom are based in Edinburgh.
Mr Swinney’s visit to the new offices comes the day before he presents the 2025/26 Programme for Government in the Scottish Parliament.
He said:“Heineken has made a significant investment in Scotland, underlining our world-class reputation as a great place to invest and do business.
“There are also global challenges which are causing real anxiety for businesses in Scotland that require an immediate response. That is why I have brought forward my Programme for Government, which will accelerate action to create jobs, drive investment and grow Scotland’s economy.
“Growing our economy is central to improving people’s living standards, investing in public services, eradicating child poverty and tackling the climate emergency.
“The Programme for Government that I publish tomorrow will set out action to support businesses during turbulent times and help make Scotland a more prosperous country.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.