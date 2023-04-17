News you can trust since 1873
Jollyes has announced an incredible offer for pet-parents in Edinburgh who own King Charles Spaniels

Pet parents in Edinburgh take note

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

To celebrate the upcoming coronation, nationwide pet retailer Jollyes will be offering any pet parent with a King Charles spaniel, a free groom or brush up. The offer lasts from now until the end of May at partaking stores.

Speaking on the incredible offer, Jollyes’ Phil Turner-Naylor said: “A free groom for any pet parent with a King Charles spaniel at any of our Jolly Groomer locations is no jest(er). It’s the least we can do for the most royal of dog breeds in this special month of celebrations as we welcome the new King.”

For all pet parents in Edinburgh interested in getting their royal pup a spring clean, the offer will be available at the Jolleys store at Hermiston Gait retail park. Also, from Monday, all Jollyes stores across the UK will also have pet union jack bandanas and bow ties for £2.99 and an exclusive Jollyes pet t-shirts for £4.99.

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a British breed of dog. Four colours are recognised: Blenheim (chestnut and white), tricolour (black/white/tan), black and tan, and ruby; the coat is smooth and silky.

According to dogtipper.com, a King Charles spaniel got its royal title because of King Charles II’s immense love for the breed. It has also stolen the hearts of other powerful lizards with Princess Margaret, Queen Victoria and Ronald Reagan all big fans of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

