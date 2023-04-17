To celebrate the upcoming coronation, nationwide pet retailer Jollyes will be offering any pet parent with a King Charles spaniel, a free groom or brush up. The offer lasts from now until the end of May at partaking stores.

Speaking on the incredible offer, Jollyes’ Phil Turner-Naylor said: “A free groom for any pet parent with a King Charles spaniel at any of our Jolly Groomer locations is no jest(er). It’s the least we can do for the most royal of dog breeds in this special month of celebrations as we welcome the new King.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all pet parents in Edinburgh interested in getting their royal pup a spring clean, the offer will be available at the Jolleys store at Hermiston Gait retail park. Also, from Monday, all Jollyes stores across the UK will also have pet union jack bandanas and bow ties for £2.99 and an exclusive Jollyes pet t-shirts for £4.99.

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a British breed of dog. Four colours are recognised: Blenheim (chestnut and white), tricolour (black/white/tan), black and tan, and ruby; the coat is smooth and silky.

Jollyes is offering