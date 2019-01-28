Kate and William to officially open V&A Dundee tomorrow

Dundee's V&A museum will be officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tomorrow.

William and Kate will visit the attraction more than four months after it opened its doors to the public.

Their visit coincides with the final weeks of its first major exhibition, on the history of the world's great ocean liners.

They are also expected to greet members of the public outside the attraction when they emerge early tomorrow afternoon.

The Duchess was appointed the first royal patron of the V&A in March of last year.

At the time of her appointment, V&A director Tristam Hunt said: "The Duchess’s personal interest in photography, textiles and the visual arts, alongside her support for the role of art in supporting mental health and nurturing young people’s creative talent, fits naturally with the collections and civic purpose of the V&A."

More than 380,000 people have now visited Dundee's new attraction, which was designed by the Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and is the centrepiece of the city's £1 billion regeneration project.

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said: "We're honoured to be welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to officially open V&A Dundee.

“This official opening marks the beginning of a very exciting year for V&A Dundee, with upcoming exhibitions on videogames, robots and the future of design.

"Through an eclectic programme, we aim to inspire people and provoke discussion about the role of design in everyone’s lives.”