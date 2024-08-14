Kate Forbes calls for Edinburgh jobs to be saved amid H&M call centre redundancy fears
H&M is consulting on plans to shut its office at the Capital’s Waverley Gate - a proposal that could see workers out of jobs by Christmas.
Staff were told their jobs were at risk last week due to the upcoming expiry of the firm’s lease at the site next year.
It is understood Kate Forbes met with company bosses on Monday to urge them to do all they can to avoid job losses, the BBC reports.
A Scottish government spokeswoman said: “This is a concerning time for employees and their families, who will be anxious about their jobs and livelihoods.
“The deputy first minister has spoken to H&M senior management and urged the company to consider all available options that could remove the need for redundancies."
She added that the government's Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) initiative would be offered in the event that redundancies were made.
A H&M spokeswoman said last week: “We constantly evaluate how we operate to ensure that we deliver on our goals and contribute to the overall success of the company.
“The current lease agreement for our customer service site in Edinburgh will end in March 2025.
“In connection with the lease soon ending, we looked into the scope of our operational set-up at the site to ensure that it is flexible and cost-efficient given current and future change in demands.
“As this is an ongoing process, we cannot share more details, but we are doing everything we can to support colleagues who are affected.”
