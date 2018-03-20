Katie delves into dark undie world

Pensions advisor Katie Saker will be donning a decorated bra when she ventures out into the Capital after dark on June 9.

The 22-year-old from Edinburgh is among thousands of women signing up for MoonWalk Scotland, organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.

Katie was only 16 when she lost her mum Jennifer to cancer six years ago. She was devastated when she learned recently that one of her mum’s best friends, who supported her through her own grief, had also been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Katie said: “I am taking part in the MoonWalk as a way of saying thanks to the nurses who looked after my wonderful mum and for the amazing friend of hers, Jen, who is currently fighting cancer.

“I lost my mum to a very aggressive form of cancer. She was treated at the Western General in Edinburgh, a hospital which has received a grant from Walk the Walk.

“My mum became ill at the end of the summer in 2012 and went from feeling a bit under the weather to being bedridden with pain. She was sent for further tests and at the start of September we found out that she had advanced cancer.

“We had nurses coming in to look after my mum throughout the day and night. They were so kind and really helped take our minds off worrying about mum. My dad, sister and I were able to get some rest knowing she would be well looked after.”

Sadly things progressed very quickly for Katie’s mum, who was taken into a hospice on September 26, where she died the next morning, only 20 days after her diagnosis.

Katie continued: “This was a huge shock for me and my sister. I was 16 years old and my sister was just 11. The specially-trained nurses and aftercare team knew exactly what to say and do to support us.”

Speaking of her mum’s friend, who she now sees as an ‘adopted mum’, she added: “Jen is one of the loveliest, down-to-earth, nurturing people I have ever met.

“She has always been there for me over the years to support me in things that my mum would have done and her family were a great support to us after my mum died – I am very thankful to have them in my life.

“When I heard about Jen’s diagnosis, I wanted to do more than just send flowers, I wanted her to know that she isn’t alone in her fight and we are all supporting her. So, I decided that this year I will take part in The MoonWalk.”

Since 2006 more than £20 million has been raised from The MoonWalk Scotland, helping to support people living with cancer now.

There are four distances available: The New Moon (6.55 miles), Half Moon (13.1 miles), the Full Moon (26.2 miles), or Over The Moon (52.4miles).

Sign up to take part at www.walkthewalk.org