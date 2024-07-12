Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh paedophile who raped a five-year-old girl on multiple occasions has been jailed for 25 years.

Keiren Sutherland was convicted on two counts of raping a child under 13 and another of causing a child to watch a sexual act at Sheffield Crown Court in May.

Yesterday, the 29-year-old, whose address was given as Warriston Place, was handed an initial term of 18 years, extended by a further seven as he was deemed a dangerous offender.

Sutherland had already pled guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children after detectives found the vile material in a hidden folder on his phone.

South Yorkshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People unit had been investigating him for a lengthy period of time after the victim came forward.

Detective Constable Dani Duncan-Blakley, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Sutherland is a dangerous sexual predator who is now rightly where he belongs thanks to the courage of his young victim and her supportive family.

"She went through a very traumatic ordeal at a vulnerable and tender age, before bravely opening up to her family and then telling police what had happened.

"Without her testimony, Sutherland may have never been brought to justice and to add further insult, he made his victim and her relatives endure a trial in court but I am glad the jury saw through his lies and found him guilty of the offences he denied.

"This was a long and complex investigation and I am pleased we have been able to achieve this result for the victim and her family.

"I hope it encourages other survivors of sexual assault to come forward and report these crimes to us because we are here to listen, to understand and to take action.

"We will support you through every stage of the process and ensure your voice is heard."

Sutherland was also handed a 20-year restraining order against his victim.