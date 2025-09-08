Kiltwalk Edinburgh 2025 takes place in the Capital and East Lothian this Sunday, September 14.

The charity event which sees walkers don kilts to wander around the city has three walk lengths available - the 21 mile Mighty Stride, the 11 mile Big Stroll and the 4.5 mile Wee Wander. The full route includes five ‘pit stops’, at Newcraighall Public Bar, Fisherrow Links, Portobello Promenade, Victoria Park and Drylaw Skatepark.

Kiltwalkers in Edinburgh last year. | Edinburgh Kiltwalk

Times

The Mighty Stride leaves Holyrood Park in Edinburgh in waves on Sunday at 9am, 9.30am and 10am, before heading east to Musselburgh through Holyrood Park and past the Jewell, heading back into Edinburgh along the coast, through Leith, along the cycle path near Ferry Road and then south towards the finish at Murrayfield Stadium, with the walk expected to take on average six hours.

The Big Stroll will set off at 9.30am, 10am and 10.30am from Fisherrow Links in Musselburgh, following the same route as the Mighty Stride back into Edinburgh and finishing at Murrayfield Stadium, with an average time of five hours expected by organisers.

While the Wee Wander will set of from Victoria Park off Ferry Road at 9.30am, 10am and 10.30am, before finishing with the other two Kiltwalks at Murrayfield, with walkers expected to take around two hours on average to complete this shorter course.

The start line in Edinburgh last year. | Edinburgh Kiltwalk

Road closures

Standard weekend road closures will be in place at Holyrood Park on Sunday. Broad Pavement car park will also be closed. A full list of road closures is yet to be released, which we will add here later.

Getting there

Some public transport is available on Sunday morning from the city centre to Holyrood Park. Check the Lothian Buses website for up to date information and schedules. There are limited train services on a Sunday morning. Check www.travelinescotland.com before travelling.

Some public transport is available from Murrayfield Stadium back to the city centre. Check the Edinburgh tram website for more information.

There is no parking available at Holyrood Park. Please arrange to be dropped off or use the Kiltwalk bus to get to your start line.

Morning Kiltwalk Buses for Mighty Striders Kiltwalk bus service costs £7.50pp and is available to book here. The Mighty Stride Kiltwalk bus departs from Murrayfield Stadium, where there is some parking available. The journey takes around 20 minutes to the start site.

As there is no parking available in and around Holyrood Park, there is no afternoon/ evening Kiltwalk Bus available to book.

If you are a wheelchair user and would like to book a space on the bus, email [email protected]. Unfortunately dogs are not allowed on board, with the exception of service dogs.

This year’s kiltwalk takes place in Edinburgh on Sunday, September 14. | Edinburgh Kiltwalk

Weather

There is currently a 50 per cent chance of light showers at 7am on Sunday according to the Met Office, rising to 70 per cent at 10am before dropping to 60 per cent at 1pm. Sunny intervals are forecast for the rest of the afternoon.

The temperature is forecast to be 11C at 7am, but feel more like 8C due to winds of 14mph and gusts of 24mph. The wind will increase in speed to 16mph at 10am and 20mph in the afternoon, with gusts of up to 32mph.

The winds will make it feel three degrees cooler than the temperatures of 13C at 10am, and 14C between 1pm and 4pm.