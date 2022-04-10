Kinghorn Beach incident latest: Man dies in scuba diving tragedy at Fife beach
A man has died after getting into difficulty on an organised scuba dive in the Firth of Forth, police have confirmed.
A coastguard helicopter attended at the scene Kinghorn Beach in Burntisland just before 10am today, landing directly on the beach which was cleared of visitors.
Diving teams, police officers and paramedics were also reported to be at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a man who had got into difficulty in the water following an organised dive near Kinghorn Beach around 9.55am on Sunday, April 10.
“The man was recovered from the water but died a short time later. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Earlier in the day Police Scotland and Aberdeen Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre – which provides helicopter assistance for incidents in the Fife area – described the incident initially as a “medical matter”.