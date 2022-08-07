Police were called to Hayfield Road, at Victoria Hospital, at around 10.45pm today following reports of a crash involving three vehicles.
Other emergency service crews, including a fire appliance, were also on the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and three people have been taken to hospital.
“A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection.”