Kirkcaldy crash: Three in hospital and man arrested following Hayfield Road multi-vehicle crash

Three people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.

By Rhoda Morrison
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 1:23 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th August 2022, 1:44 pm

Police were called to Hayfield Road, at Victoria Hospital, at around 10.45pm today following reports of a crash involving three vehicles.

Other emergency service crews, including a fire appliance, were also on the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and three people have been taken to hospital.

Police were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy

“A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection.”

