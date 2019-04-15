Knife-wielding thug raids Edinburgh bookies in daylight robbery

Have your say

A man armed with a knife raided a bookmakers in part of Edinburgh this afternoon.

The armed robbery took place in Coral bookmarkers in the Bowhill Terrace area of the city, on Ferry Road, shortly before 12:30pm today.

The incident happened this afternoon. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following an armed robbery at a business premises in Bowhill Terrace.

“The incident happened around 12.25pm on Monday 15th April and involved a man entering in possession of a knife and stealing a quantity of cash from within.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Drylaw Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1515 of the 15th April.

“Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The quantity of cash stolen from the premises has not yet been established.

