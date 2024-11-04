Knot your average donation – Edinburgh funeral home knits for local hospital

An Edinburgh funeral home has presented a local hospital with knitted donations for newborn babies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Putting their knitting needles together for a good cause, the team at Co-op Funeralcare W T Dunbar & Sons, Craiglockhart, teamed up with members of the community to knit 220 baby hats for the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health in Edinburgh.

After spotting a call out from the hospital who were looking for more baby donations, the six-week project began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team, with the helping hand of local volunteers and the Craiglockhart knitting group, selected pastel shades and made a range of sizes to fit all new-born arrivals. The items were then hand-delivered to nurses at the hospital to bring warmth, comfort, and an extra touch of love to the babies and their families on the unit.

Co-op Funeralcare W T Dunbar & Sons, Craiglockhart

A hamper filled with tea, coffee, luxury biscuits, chocolates and shortbread was also donated to the nurses who work on the ward.

One of the nurses at Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health, said: “We were delighted to receive such a fantastic donation from Co-op Funeralcare. These knitted donations will be a lifeline for many new parents this winter and the hamper has certainly been a wonderful early Christmas present for all the nurses on the ward. Thank you to everyone who helped created these gorgeous hats!”

Pauline Mcintosh, Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare W T Dunbar & Sons, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the team and volunteers from the local community for all their hard work for such a great cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a member-owned organisation, we strive to support causes close to our hearts, and we hope that during a cost-of-living crisis, we can take the pressure off new parents who might be struggling.

Co-op Funeralcare W T Dunbar & Sons, Craiglockhart

So, when we spotted that our local hospital were looking for more baby donations, we knew exactly what we needed to do.

“We had the pleasure of dropping off the finished products to the hospital, and the entire team were very grateful for everyone’s efforts! We’re always keen to find new ways to support the local community, so helping Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health was a no brainer.”

To find out more about Co-op Funeralcare W T Dunbar & Sons, Craiglockhart, visit: Funeral Directors in Craiglockhart, Colinton Road - Co-op.