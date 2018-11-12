Kylie Minogue in Edinburgh 2019: everything you need to know

Have your say

The queen of pop, Kylie Minogue, is set to make her way to Edinburgh as part of her upcoming Golden tour, playing her first concert in the city for almost three decades on the castle’s Esplanade.

Out of seven special shows Minogue will perform across the UK during the summer of 2019. Her performance in Edinburgh will be her only Scottish date.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kylie Minogue’s Edinburgh gig.

When will Kylie Minogue play Edinburgh?

Kylie Minogue’s Edinburgh concert will take place on Sunday 14 July 2019.

Where will the concert take place?

This one-off Scottish gig will take place at Edinburgh Castle, with Minogue performing on the castle’s Esplanade.

Nick Finnigan, Executive Manager at Edinburgh Castle said, “Kylie Minogue’s famous pop songs are sure to appeal to a wide audience and we look forward to hosting her when Edinburgh Castle once again transforms into the city’s premier entertainment venue, with its stunning stage and unrivalled backdrop.”

What is the setlist likely to be?

Although the setlist for Minogue’s Edinburgh gig is not yet confirmed, it’s likely that she’ll play a mix of new tracks, alongside classics such as I Should Be So Lucky, Locomotion and Never Too Late.

The singer will also bring a touch of Nashville to Edinburgh, tracks from her 14th studio album, also named Golden.

This album was released earlier this year and was the result of a working trip to the home of country music, bringing noticeable country vibes to her music.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 16 November at 9am. You can purchase tickets from ticketmaster.com or by calling 0844 844 0444.

Note: tickets are not available directly from Edinburgh Castle.

For more information about dates and tickets visit the official Kylie Minogue website.