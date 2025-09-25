A cyclist killed in a road traffic collision in the English Lake District has been named as Neal Doggett who lived in Edinburgh.

64-year-old Neal Doggett, died following a road traffic collision on Kirkstone Pass on Monday evening (22 September). His family paid tribute to the “much-loved” father of two.

Neal grew up in Windermere and lived in Edinburgh. His family said that he frequently returned to Windermere to visit family and that he had died in a place that was “special to him”. He was riding his bicycle at the time of the collision.

His family said: “Neal was a much-loved father to two beautiful daughters, a husband and a brother.

“Neal frequently came back to Windermere to visit family and riding up Kirkstone Pass was one of his joys. Although the circumstances of his death are tragic, his family know that he died in a place that was special to him.

“Neal's family would like to thank everyone who helped Neal at the time of his accident and to Cumbria Police for the ongoing support that they are receiving."

Police are continuing with their enquiries into the incident, and have spoken to a man was involved in the collision. The road was closed following the incident, which happened at around 7pm on Monday evening, and re-opened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police said the collision involved a pedal cycle ridden by Neal and a red-coloured Ford Mustang being driven by a male in his sixties, who is assisting police with their enquiries. A file is being prepared for His Majesty’s Coroner and specialist officers are supporting Neal’s family.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision or who were travelling on Kirkstone Pass around 7pm and have dashcam.

Anyone with information can report via email to [email protected] referring to incident 228 of September 22nd. You can also report online via www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit or call 101.