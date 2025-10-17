A landmark pub in Edinburgh’s Old Town is set for a major renovation after plans were submitted to the council.

Mitchells & Butlers applied to the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department on October 7 for permission to carry out internal and external refurbishment of existing public house/ restaurant Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar.

The plans for the pub at 30-34 Candlemaker Row include new decoration and a refresh of finishes throughout, as well as new staff facilities on the second floor.

Greyfriars Bobby's Bar is said to be haunted by Bobby himself - but in a friendly way.

If approved, the pub will see external renovations carried out including the refurbishment of the existing ‘Bobby’ sign above the main signage - which would have its letters refurbished. New windows and frames would replace existing and the history boards and street name sign would also be refurbished.

A new menu box to match the existing one would be added, while the planting, lanterns, swing sign, gold leaf to arches and gold details on the columns would be retained.

Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar.

Proposed internal renovations on the ground floor include new booth seating, new carpet and decoration throughout, replacing existing radiators with traditional cast iron type, and a new fixed drinks shelf with storage below.

Changes to the toilets on the first and second floors of the Old Town property are also proposed in the plans.

The pub and statue pictured in 2022.

With the tourist attraction statue of Edinburgh’s most famous loyal dog Bobby situated outside, the historic local serves cask ales and pub fare. When his owner died in 1858, Bobby faithfully watched over his grave, and was buried alongside his master in the Greyfriars Kirkyard in 1872.

Occupying the ground floor of a row of Georgian houses, Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar adjoins the historic Candlemakers' Hall, built-in 1722.

The planning application for the refurbishment of Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar will now be decided upon by the council’s planning department, with the application so far receiving no comments on the council’s planning portal.

