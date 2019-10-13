Is latest street art in North Berwick a Banksy?

ANOTHER Banksy-style art work has appeared in the Lothians - the second such work in a week.

By EEN Reporter
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 12:44 pm
The latest work at Lodge Grounds

The street art depicting a young girl reaching out for a heart-shaped Saltire balloon has been daubed on a lock-up in Lodge Grounds, North Berwick.

It comes just days after a piece of artwork that also bears the trademark of the world-renowned anonymous artist mysteriously appeared in Leith near The Shore.

That image showed a hooded figure carrying the green ring from the Olympic symbols, while the four remaining rings are intact, on a wall of a close in Bernard Street.

It prompted speculation the image is meant to be symbolic of the recent Hong Kong protests.

Banksy's artwork often offers the public his own political and social commentary.

At the beginning of the year a black and white image appeared on a wall in Grindlay Court, which seemed to show a young girl looking down at a mobile phone.

The image was defaced in February and was obscured by a black box and red cross. Whoever was responsible also daubed "Trite, boring, dull, badly painted. 0/10" next to it.

In May, an image stencilled onto a close wall in Bernard Street showed a version of the artist's famous Love Is In The Air (Flower Thrower) piece from 2003 which shows the rioter appearing to begin to throw a bouquet of flowers, wearing a hoodie based on the EU flag.

Additionally, there is an image in Banksy's monochromatic style in the corner of the close of a rat brandishing a paintbrush, similar to this 2004 Love Rat piece.

There has been no confirmation on whether or not the artworks are authentic Banksy creations or if they have been carried out by a copycat artist.