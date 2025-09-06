3 . New golf pod

Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society has applied for permission to place this golf pod at its golf course in Barnton. The golf pod would be located on the current practice area of the course which is immediately northeast of the Clubhouse, for a more efficient use of the green space, as well as to prevent errant golf balls reaching nearby properties. The pod would comprise a net of 20m x 30m x 10-15m (w x l x h), and its design would allow golfers to hit balls in an enclosed and safe environment which ensures that there would be no stray golf balls. In the planning documents, the applicant said: "The proposal would also free up space at the golf club currently reserved for the driving range. Currently the practice area extends to some 250m, taking up a significant amount of greenspace which could be better used. The golf pod would be a more efficient solution for the club, allowing the remainder of the space to be used for other activities, forming part of a longer-term strategy of the club to develop its practice and warm up facilities." | Hi-Nets(AJW construction LTD)