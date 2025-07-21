A university law student broke down in tears as she was jailed for attempting to smuggle £150,000 of drugs through Edinburgh Airport.

Sage-Ahliea Gold, 25, was caught with several vacuum sealed packages containing more than 16 kilos of herbal cannabis when she arrived at the Capital’s airport in August last year.

Gold, who was studying for a law degree at the University of Greenwich, had flown from John F Kennedy Airport in New York with the drugs stuffed into a suitcase before she was confronted by Border Force officials.

Sage-Ahliea Gold was caught with more than 16 kilos of herbal cannabis | Alexander Lawrie

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told all the luggage from the flight was screened and a suitcase was identified with “a number of packages within”.

Gold, from East Dulwich, London, was subsequently seen “uplifting the case and attending at the nothing to declare exit” where she was pulled aside by security officials.

Fiscal depute Jennifer McLaren said: “Ms Gold was then stopped and she answered some standard questions and said she had travelled from New York and had packed her bag.

“She unlocked the case and officers observed a number of personal possessions and vacuum packed packages that appeared to contain herbal material.

“Ms Gold at this point was cautioned and told she did not need to provide information other than her name, date of birth and nationality. She didn’t respond and put her hand to her face and began to cry.”

The prosecutor said there were 30 vacuum sealed packages found in the suitcase containing a total of 16.14 kilograms of cannabis with a value of £61,332.

The court was told if the drugs were spit into “half kilo deals” the value would be £75,000 and when split into one gram bags the value amounted to £150,000.

The court also heard Gold had attempted to back out of the agreement but was forced to accept the payment and go through with it after threats of violence had been made to her family.

Gold pleaded guilty to being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of controlled drugs at Edinburgh Airport on August 11 last year when she appeared at the Capital court earlier this year.

She returned to the dock for sentencing where defending lawyer Charles Morrison said his client was a student at the time of the offence and had been in the US for around one week before flying to Scotland.

Mr Morrison said Gold “very much regrets her actions”, has shown “genius remorse” and had agreed to carry the suitcase due to “financial desperation”.

Sheriff Charles Walls said: “You have pled guilty to the offence of fraudulent evasion of controlled drugs, namely cannabis. You had approximately 16 kilograms of cannabis within concealed packets and you travelled from JFK to Edinburgh.

“This case and the circumstances you find yourself in have been catastrophic for you personally in that you are unable to pursue the career in law and you will have serious criminal conviction on your record.

“In all the circumstances in this case there is no alternative but to the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Gold was jailed for a total of 16 months and broke down in tears as she was led away.