Leader comment: Better late than never for ScotRail

ScotRail has promised to invest around £18 million to help deliver “significant improvements” to its service - well it couldn’t get much worse.

The Evening News has consistently chronicled the concerns of commuters in recent months, many of whom have been left paying through the nose for a woeful service.

We’ve had tales of stranded families, passengers crammed in like sardines, and trains uncoupling without warning. It is simply not good enough - and the First Minister agreed when she said in parliament this week that the operator was now in the “last-chance saloon”. That it has taken ScotRail so long to get to the last chance saloon is probably the result of a crew shortage or track defect.

Today, the operator insists it has a plan which should mean more staff and fewer delays and cancellations.

Like many we will believe it when we see it, but very much hope this is the beginning of the end to a substandard service which we have had to endure for far too long. Like the last train back to Edinburgh from Glasgow, this is hopefully a case of better late than never.