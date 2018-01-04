Leader comment: Ferry plan is exciting idea

ANY talk of better connections to Europe is cheering as we stare down the barrel of Brexit.

The latest idea, revealed today, is a ferry link between Rosyth and Scandinavia.

SNP MSP Angus MacDonald is leading the campaign to bring back the a route – and is calling on ferry operators to get round the table with the Scottish Government and make it happen.

The last remaining link from the UK to Sweden/Denmark ended in 2014, but latest figures from the ONS show there were over 15 million visits to the UK from Scandinavia between 2011 and 2016 – with these visitors contributing nearly £8.5 billion to the UK economy.

Spending by Danish visitors in the UK is said to have risen by 30 per cent over the five years.

Mr MacDonald insists there is great demand on both sides of the North Sea for a ferry link, but whether an economic case can be made remains to be seen.

We very much hope that it can and an operator is brave enough to take on the challenge.

As we look towards falling out of Europe next March, anything which helps bring Edinburgh and Scotland closer to some of our European neighbours would be very welcome.