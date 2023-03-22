News you can trust since 1873
Leith Docks major incident: Emergency services swoop on Leith as ship tips towards dock at worrying angle

Air ambulances, fire service and police currently in attendance at major incident in Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT- 2 min read

Emergency services have descended on Leith Docks to deal with an ongoing incident.

A ship in the Imperial Dock in Leith became dislodged from its holding after high winds, and is now tipping towards the dock. Eye-witnesses said that the vessel, named ‘The Petrel, is leaning at a 45-degree angle. Fire crews, police, ambulances and air ambulances are currently in attendance at the scene in Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding. Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 and officers remain at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access”. A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith. We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team (SORT), three Paramedic Response Units (PRU) and one patient transport vehicle.”

A ship is currently leaning towards the docks at a worrying angle in Leith, Edinburgh. (Photo credit: @Tomafc83 on Twitter)
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.43 am on Wednesday, 23 March to reports of an incident at Imperial Dock, Leith, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a number of specialist resources. Crews currently remain in attendance."

Local SNP Councillor for Leith, Adam McVey, said: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks- a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

NHS Lothian has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

A major emergency service operation is underway at Imperial Docks in Leith, Edinburgh.
