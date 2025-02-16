Leith fire which saw residents flee their homes in night 'was started deliberately'

A fire at a block of flats in Leith which saw residents leave their homes in the middle of the night, was started deliberately, police believe.

The fire, on the ground floor of a common close at Prince Regent Street, broke out just after midnight, Saturday into Sunday.

There were no reported injuries, but residents of several flats in the block had been alerted to the fire and left the building by the time fire crews arrived.

The fire was quickly extinguished but police are appealing for information | TSPL

The fire service received the call at 00.05am and three fire engines and a height appliance were dispatched to the scene but the fire was quickly extinguished and the fire engines left at 00.44am.

Police said there was no real damage to any flats from the fire and residents were able to return to their homes once it had been extinguished.

But detectives think the fire was started deliberately and are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Luke Wilson said: “The fire is being treated as wilful and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.

”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0053 of 16 February, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”