Port operator Forth Ports has announced a £50 million private investment in infrastructure at the Port of Leith after securing its largest ever offshore wind contract.

The contract is for the delivery of the 1.1 gigawatt (GW) Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, which will be sited nine miles off the Angus coast and will have up to 72 turbines.

The latest investment at the Port of Leith will enhance the port's marine access, infrastructure and vessel assets and includes plant and equipment that will be used to deliver Inch Cape.

Stuart Wallace, chief executive of Forth Ports, with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes on board the tug boat Camperdown Photos by Jamie Simpson/Forth Ports | Jamie Simpson

It will also create up to 50 new and "upskilled" green energy jobs to support the project.

Forth Ports said the agreement with Inch Cape will use the port operator's bespoke facilities and expertise at newly created renewable energy hubs at both the Port of Leith and Port of Dundee .

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes visiting Port of Leith on Thursday, welcomed the announcement.

She said: "Investment in key sectors such as Scotland's ports can reap rewards. This is why the Scottish Budget commits £150 million to the offshore wind infrastructure and supply - to attract private investment such as this.

"Supported by Forth Green Freeport incentives, the Leith Renewables Hub will bring well-paid green jobs and ensure Scotland is best placed to develop a world-leading renewables sector while progressing to net zero.

"The Scottish Government's Green Industrial Strategy identifies how we can work better, smarter and quicker to create an investor-friendly environment and seize the many opportunities for green growth which lie ahead. This is a great example of how this has been achieved."

Forth Projects - Forth Ports' in-house logistics division - will handle Inch Cape's monopile and jacket foundations at the Port of Leith.

The specialist pre-assembly and marshalling of the wind farm's turbines will be carried out by Vestas in the Port of Dundee .

The Vestas 15 megawatt (MW) turbines are said to be the tallest ever deployed in Scottish waters at a height of 274 metres - more than 20m taller than Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh .

Once completed in 2027, Inch Cape is expected to generate enough green energy to power half of Scotland's homes.

Forth Ports chief executive Stuart Wallace said: "Inch Cape represents a very significant milestone for Forth Ports as it is the largest offshore wind contract ever to be awarded to our business.

"When it goes live, Inch Cape will have a significant impact on Scotland's energy transition as the country drives to achieve net-zero carbon emissions."

David Webster , commercial director at Forth Ports , described the announcement as a "gamechanger for Forth Ports and the Scottish offshore wind market".

The power generated by the wind farm will be transferred 53 miles to a new substation under construction on the brownfield site of the former Cockenzie power station in East Lothian , from where it will enter the national transmission system.

John Hill, Inch Cape project director, said: "Through our substantial contract with Forth Ports , Inch Cape is pleased to be the catalyst for a major infrastructure investment that will not only benefit our own project but also those Scottish projects that are to follow."