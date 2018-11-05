Letters: Greedy Edinburgh Airport drop-off price hike is outrageous

An Evening News reader responds to the news that Edinburgh Airport is doubling its drop-off charges.

Edinburgh Airport boss, Gordon Dewar has to be the master of understatement that he “won’t pretend” his outrageous hike in drop-off charges will be welcomed (‘Drivers face drop-off hike at city airport’, News, November 1).

This is the worst excess of this monopoly business holding its customers to ransom.

Whatever the legalities of it, it’s long overdue for the Scottish Government not only to stop this increase but to ensure the charges are abolished.

No other commercial business gets to charge its customers for just stopping outside its premises. How on earth should this airport get away with fleecing its customers like this?

Dressing this up as a congestion problem doesn’t cut it either. The price hike won’t change habits, just fill the coffers of this greedy airport that views us as little more than their own personal cash cow.

Action now, please.

Jim Taylor, Edinburgh

