Lewis Capaldi adds extra Glasgow date to sell out UK tour after fans 'blow his mind'

Lewis Capaldi has added a second Glasgow show due to overwhelming demand, with tickets now on sale.

The West Lothian star will now play at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on September 13 and 14, with a second Aberdeen show on September 10 also added to his UK and Ireland tour.

Writing on Instagram, the 28-year-old said: “1 second past 9am and you’ve got every single ticket in the baskets. Genuinely blows my mind to be saying this but adding new dates right now that’ll go on sale in a minute, will be on the same link so keep checking!”

You can purchase tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s Sunday, September 14 show at the OVO Hydro on Ticketmaster, here. Ticket prices range from £30.90 - £110.35. Lewis Capaldi will be joined by special guests Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe during his UK and Ireland tour.

After two years away from the spotlight, the global superstar is topping the charts yet again with his sixth number 1 single ‘Survive’. It is Capaldi’s best ever opening week sales for a single, surpassing both Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga for this year's biggest opening week singles. The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer made headlines recently after his surprise return to Glastonbury Festival. Headlining the Pyramid Stage, Capaldi told the crowd ‘I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time.’

All Lewis Capaldi tour dates

Saturday, September 6 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Sunday, September 7 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Wednesday, September 10 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Thursday, September 11 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Saturday, September 13 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sunday, September 14 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday, September 16 - London, The O2

Wednesday, September 17 - London, The O2

Thursday, September 18 - London, The O2

Saturday, September 20 - Manchester, Co-Op Live

Tuesday, September 23 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Friday, September 26 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, September 27 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Monday, September 29 - Dublin, 3 Arena