Lewis Capaldi made his Glasgow return, and we were there to revel in his return.

Following his surprise appearance at Glastonbury in June, fans of Capaldi hoped that it would signal a return to the stage - two years after announcing a hiatus to focus on his mental and physical health.

A UK tour was announced with Glasgow at the heart of it - a return home.

The Hydro shows sold-out within seconds when tickets were released in July, showing the incredible appetite for the return of the singer-songwriter and he did not leave fans disappointed.

Lewis Capaldi on stage. Capaldi played new tracks amongst a selection of favourites. | Rory Barnes

Opening with Survive, released earlier this year and giving him his sixth Number 1, Capaldi made his way through a setlist of songs that have seen him become one of the most loved performers in the country.

There were airings for favourites such as Grace and Bruises alongside new tracks Almost and Something in the Heavens. Capaldi sent fans home happy with mega-hit Someone You Loved.

Not one to shy away from his battles with his mental and physical health, he addresses them in the only way he knows how - with new tracks like The Day That I Die providing introspective recollections of the battles he faces.

Two years ago, the Tourette's tics that badly affected him took over at Glastonbury and fans helped him see out his set. On Saturday night, fans were in fine voice in revelry that the singer-songwriter has returned to the city that he calls home.

Capaldi’s two night stint at the Hydro has felt like a celebratory return, if the confetti raining down from the ceiling wasn’t enough of a clue, for someone who is very much loved by his fans thanks to his heartfelt ballads, and a little self-deprecating humour thrown-in.

His stint away from the limelight certainly hasn’t blunted his incredible talents, and new tracks such as Survive show that there is much more to come from the 28-year-old. Hopefully he is now in a position to pick up where he left off and continue an ascent that felt almost unstoppable.