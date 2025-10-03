The family of a 25-year-old man known to busk in Edinburgh have issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Lewis Cuthbert was reported missing two months ago. He was last seen around 4pm on Monday, 4 August in the Lesmahagow Road area of Strathaven. There have been no confirmed sightings since.

The 25-year-old is known to busk in Glasgow and Edinburgh city centres and is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

Police said he may have grown facial hair since he was last seen. He is believed to have been wearing a brown cord jacket with sheepskin collar when last seen and carrying a backpack with Bluetooth speaker and microphone.

Now his parents have issued an appeal for information as to his whereabouts.

Lewis’ mum Rosemary said: "It is now two months since Lewis disappeared, with no confirmed sightings since he left home.

"His family and friends are all desperate to find him, Lewis if you can see this please get in touch, we love and miss you more than you will ever know .

"Many thanks to all the people who have helped the police with their enquiries and for all the thousands of shares across social media. Your support is really appreciated.

"Please get in contact if you have any information, no matter how unimportant it may seem about Lewis . We are desperate for him to come home."

Lewis dad Andrew added: "Lewis, son, you are not in any bother and we just want you to come home safe and well."

Police have been carrying out extensive enquiries in the areas he is known to visit, including Edinburgh and Glasgow. They have also reviewed CCTV footage and have visited more than 100 homes in Strathaven.

Local officers are being supported by national resources, including specialist search teams, drones from the air support unit, as well as officers searching on quad bikes and using dogs.

Chief Inspector Paul Doyle, local area commander, said: “We continue to urge the public to come forward with any information they may have. No matter how small it may seem, it may be key to helping us find him.”

Anyone who has any information should contact 101 quoting incident number 1371 of 4 August, 2025.