Library fines for overdue books are set to become a thing of the past in East Lothian after they were described as being ‘out of date’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just under 2,000 users of the county’s libraries currently have had their membership suspended because of late book returns or unpaid fines, but a report into the service says more books would come back if the fines were scrapped.

And it reveals that in the three years before Covid more than £22,000 in fines were dished out to late customers in the county – with only 15 per cent of the outstanding amount ever paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers say that research has shown people are more likely to return their long overdue books to the library without the threat of an overdue fine and that the practice of levying overdue fines has the opposite to the intended effect, with customers holding on to books because they cannot afford to pay the costs.

They also say removing the fines will mean less work for staff who have to collect the payments and can find themselves in dispute with customers over the amounts due.

As well as calling for a scrapping of the 15p a day fine imposed for late books officers also propose removing a request charge of 60p for people who want a book which is not in stock in their local library.

Prestonpans Library is a Carnegie building with funds gifted to the community to build it by Scottish philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. | LDR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to councillors says: “Overdue and request charges have been increasingly viewed as being out of step with a modern, accessible and welcoming service and in recent years a growing number of local authorities have taken the decision to permanently end overdue charges for customers.

“In Scotland, 23 services have abolished them with a further three, including East Lothian, suspending them until further notice.”

Officers say the collection of fines is included in their annual budget as an income of around £25,000 but the amount which comes in does not meet the target. And they say getting rid of fines has been shown to encourage people to use library services more.

The report says: “Overseas evidence has shown that removal of overdue fines results in increased library membership and borrowing. A no-fines approach is seen to encourage the return of lapsed users to the service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “Evidence suggests fines act as a barrier to access for those who are least able to pay the charges with those who are from lower income households more likely to avoid use of the service which in turn has a wider impact on social disadvantage e.g. digital and social inequality.

“The removal of fines could help to tackle poverty and promote access to service for those who are in most need but who are most likely to be deterred by the potential of a financial penalty. Request charges have a greater impact on those in smaller communities as their libraries have a reduced stock level.”