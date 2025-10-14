Library fines for overdue books in East Lothian set to become a thing of the past
Just under 2,000 users of the county’s libraries currently have had their membership suspended because of late book returns or unpaid fines, but a report into the service says more books would come back if the fines were scrapped.
And it reveals that in the three years before Covid more than £22,000 in fines were dished out to late customers in the county – with only 15 per cent of the outstanding amount ever paid.
Officers say that research has shown people are more likely to return their long overdue books to the library without the threat of an overdue fine and that the practice of levying overdue fines has the opposite to the intended effect, with customers holding on to books because they cannot afford to pay the costs.
They also say removing the fines will mean less work for staff who have to collect the payments and can find themselves in dispute with customers over the amounts due.
As well as calling for a scrapping of the 15p a day fine imposed for late books officers also propose removing a request charge of 60p for people who want a book which is not in stock in their local library.
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.
A report to councillors says: “Overdue and request charges have been increasingly viewed as being out of step with a modern, accessible and welcoming service and in recent years a growing number of local authorities have taken the decision to permanently end overdue charges for customers.
“In Scotland, 23 services have abolished them with a further three, including East Lothian, suspending them until further notice.”
Officers say the collection of fines is included in their annual budget as an income of around £25,000 but the amount which comes in does not meet the target. And they say getting rid of fines has been shown to encourage people to use library services more.
The report says: “Overseas evidence has shown that removal of overdue fines results in increased library membership and borrowing. A no-fines approach is seen to encourage the return of lapsed users to the service.”
It adds: “Evidence suggests fines act as a barrier to access for those who are least able to pay the charges with those who are from lower income households more likely to avoid use of the service which in turn has a wider impact on social disadvantage e.g. digital and social inequality.
“The removal of fines could help to tackle poverty and promote access to service for those who are in most need but who are most likely to be deterred by the potential of a financial penalty. Request charges have a greater impact on those in smaller communities as their libraries have a reduced stock level.”