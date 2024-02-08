News you can trust since 1873
Lights Out for Lantern Led Tours at The Real Mary King’s Close

Calling all brave and curious explorers, this February The Real Mary King’s Close is shining a light (or lack of) onto Edinburgh’s history, illuminating the lives of former residents and unravelling truths about their deaths with Lantern Led Tours.
By Amy AnthoneyContributor
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
The Lantern Led Tours are available for a limited time only during Half Term, where guests will descend into complete darkness with the only light source being the flicker of their lanterns, as they explore Edinburgh’s history.

Hidden beneath the Capital’s iconic Royal Mile, Edinburgh’s best underground experience is ready to send those daring to on a time-traveling adventure. The one hour guided tour will transport customers to another era, with eerie interactions from two insidious characters that used to strike terror into people's hearts at their very sight.

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said:“The Real Mary King’s Close is a place filled with excitement and mystery and stands as an important part of Edinburgh’s history.

Lantern led tours at The Real Mary King's Close.Lantern led tours at The Real Mary King's Close.
"We’re delighted to re-launch our popular Lantern Led Tours after a highly successful run last year and give visitors the chance to follow in the footsteps of past residents, this time with only a lantern to guide them.

"This is the perfect activity to do with friends and family over the February holidays and discover more about the city’s dark past together.”

Lantern Led tours open from Friday, February 9 to Monday, February 26, running each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets cost £30 per adult and £24 per child (5 to 15yo – no under 5s allowed).

For more information and bookings please visit: https://bookings.realmarykingsclose.com/book/lantern-led-tours/123

