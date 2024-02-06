News you can trust since 1873
Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP hails cost-of-living event success

Martyn Day MP hosted a cost-of-living fair at the Reconnect Regal Theatre in Bathgate recently.
By Lianne RoyContributor
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:09 GMT
Mr Day and his team held a cost-of-living drop in event to provide constituents with advice and support on the cost of living crisis.

Residents from across Linlithgow and East Falkirk and neighbouring areas attended in numbers to receive a wide range of information and advice from stallholders on helping to manage bills and finances.

It brought together expert advisors from a number of organisations and charities including Scottish Power, West Lothian College, Christians Against Poverty, Home Energy Scotland, British Gas, West Lothian Foodbank, the DWP, the Advice Shop, Social Security Scotland, Citizen’s Advice Scotland, Schoolbank West Lothian and Fedcap StartScotland.

Martyn Day MP is pictured at the cost of living event at the Reconnect Regal Theatre in Bathgate.Martyn Day MP is pictured at the cost of living event at the Reconnect Regal Theatre in Bathgate.
Martyn Day MP is pictured at the cost of living event at the Reconnect Regal Theatre in Bathgate.

They were on hand to give information on the support available including advice on benefits, debt management and utility costs.

Mr Day said: “I am extremely grateful to all the organisations and charities who attended the fair to speak with constituents and provide comprehensive information on the wide variety of support available.

“I am aware from feedback that members of the public and representatives from other bodies who dropped in found the information available extremely beneficial, so in that respect alone the event was very worthwhile.

“For any constituents who were unable to attend, I and my staff are available to assist or provide signposting to organisations who can help as appropriate. I can be contacted on [email protected], or call on 01506 654415.”

