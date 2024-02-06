Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP hails cost-of-living event success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Day and his team held a cost-of-living drop in event to provide constituents with advice and support on the cost of living crisis.

Residents from across Linlithgow and East Falkirk and neighbouring areas attended in numbers to receive a wide range of information and advice from stallholders on helping to manage bills and finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It brought together expert advisors from a number of organisations and charities including Scottish Power, West Lothian College, Christians Against Poverty, Home Energy Scotland, British Gas, West Lothian Foodbank, the DWP, the Advice Shop, Social Security Scotland, Citizen’s Advice Scotland, Schoolbank West Lothian and Fedcap StartScotland.

Martyn Day MP is pictured at the cost of living event at the Reconnect Regal Theatre in Bathgate.

They were on hand to give information on the support available including advice on benefits, debt management and utility costs.

Mr Day said: “I am extremely grateful to all the organisations and charities who attended the fair to speak with constituents and provide comprehensive information on the wide variety of support available.

“I am aware from feedback that members of the public and representatives from other bodies who dropped in found the information available extremely beneficial, so in that respect alone the event was very worthwhile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad